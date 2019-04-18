RIL's consolidated Q4 net profit up 9.8%

(RIL) on Thursday reported 9.8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of financial year 2018-19, on an year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter of FY 2018-19 was Rs 10,362 crore, against Rs 9,438 crore reported during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, RIL said in a regulatory filing.

The company reported a total revenue of Rs 1,54,110 crore during the quarter under review, up 19.4 per cent from Rs 1,29,120 crore on a basis, it said.

For the financial year 2018-19, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 39,588 crore, higher 13.1 per cent from FY 2018. Total revenue for the last fiscal rose by 44.6 per cent to Rs 622,809 crore.

