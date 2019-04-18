RIL's consolidated Q4 net profit up 9.8%

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries enters into strategic transaction with Haptik
Reliance Industries Q4 net jumps 9.8 pc to record Rs 10,362 cr
Reliance Industries Ltd up for fifth session
Reliance Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions
Reliance Industries third-quarter profit rises, beats estimate
-
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported 9.8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of financial year 2018-19, on an year-on-year (YoY) basis.
The consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter of FY 2018-19 was Rs 10,362 crore, against Rs 9,438 crore reported during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, RIL said in a regulatory filing.
The company reported a total revenue of Rs 1,54,110 crore during the quarter under review, up 19.4 per cent from Rs 1,29,120 crore on a YoY basis, it said.
For the financial year 2018-19, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 39,588 crore, higher 13.1 per cent from FY 2018. Total revenue for the last fiscal rose by 44.6 per cent to Rs 622,809 crore.
--IANS
rrb-rv/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU