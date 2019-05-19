TECNO CAMON i4: Some competition for budget smartphones

Keeping up with the trend of offering triple rear camera set-up on a fancy body, Hong Kong-based TRANSSION Holdings' subsidiary Mobile has launched a new CAMON i4 in the budget segment.

With a starting price of Rs 9,599, the device is one of the cheapest to sport a (AI)-enabled triple primary camera set-up.

The features a glossy back body that reflects rainbow patterns against light and give the phone a near-premium look.

The device is available in three variants -- 2GB+32GB for Rs 9,599, 3GB+32GB at Rs 10,599 and 4GB+64GB for Rs 11,999.

Let us see what the 2GB+32GB variant (midnight black colour) has to offer.

With rounded corners, the device sports 13MP+2MP+8MP rear camera set-up and 16MP AI selfie shooter.

The triple rear camera set-up includes 13MP primary camera, 2MP depth sensing lens and 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The smooth fingerprint sensor sits at the back alongside the " CAMON" logo.

While the right edge of the carries the volume rockers as well as the lock button, the left edge of the device hosts the tray with dual SIM support along with a dedicated space for memory card.

The CAMON i4 comes equipped with a 6.22-inch HD+ display along with a water-drop notch that encircles the 16MP selfie shooter.

The HD+ Dot Notch with 19.5:9 aspect ratio display is decent enough to experience video streaming and games but when compared to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 and Asus's Zenfone Max Pro M1 that offer Full HD+ displays, CAMON i4 lost some edge.

The camera app houses industry-standard features like AI Mode, Bokeh effect, Beauty Mode, Wide Angle as well as AI Auto Scene detection that automatically adjusts light, brightness and contrast parameters to provide optimal results.

The performance of the 3,500mAh battery was impressive. On moderate usage, the device made it to an entire day.

CAMON i4 is powered by a quad-core which lags behind the Redmi Note 7 with Snapdragon 660 or and Vivo Y91 with helio P22 chipsets.

Running 9 Pie, the phone features the company's Hi (OS) that opens the interface up to an app drawer lay-out with a funky bouncy effect.

In addition, the device supports 4G VoLTE, and connectivity options along with an audio port for aux connection at the bottom of the device.

Despite notable attempts, the low-light camera functioning was not that great. Also, the missing notification LED makes it difficult to keep tabs of charging status and text alerts.

Conclusion: CAMON i4 brings in several trending features like the triple rear camera set-up, good battery life and big display at an affordable price point.

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)