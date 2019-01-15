itel Mobile refreshes its budget A-series in India

JUST IN
Sensex surges over 340 points on expectations of rate cut

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Refreshing its A-series, China-based Transsion Holdings' itel Mobile on Tuesday launched "A44 Air" as the most affordable 5.45-inch full screen smartphone priced at Rs 4,999.

"The 'itel A44 Air' breaks through by encompassing full screen display, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled dual camera and face unlock, all at a budget-friendly price," said Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit.

The dual-SIM smartphone comes with a 5MP auto focus (AF) + 0.08MP dual rear camera setup, 2MP front camera with flash, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage expandable up to 32GB.

"We are sure that this powerful combination of features and innovations in itel A44 Air will provide our customers a very delightful experience," Patnaik added.

Powered by a 2400mAh battery and a 1.4Ghz Quad-core SC9832E processor, the smartphone runs Android Oreo 8.1 (Go edition).

The smartphone is available for purchase across India in blusher gold, elegant blue and slate grey colours.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 14:18 IST

