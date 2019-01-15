itel Mobile refreshes its budget A-series in India

Refreshing its A-series, China-based Transsion Holdings' itel Mobile on Tuesday launched "A44 Air" as the most affordable 5.45-inch full screen priced at Rs 4,999.

"The 'itel A44 Air' breaks through by encompassing full screen display, (AI)-enabled dual camera and face unlock, all at a budget-friendly price," said Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing,

The dual-SIM comes with a 5MP auto focus (AF) + 0.08MP dual rear camera setup, 2MP front camera with flash, 1GB and 8GB internal storage expandable up to 32GB.

"We are sure that this powerful combination of features and innovations in itel A44 Air will provide our customers a very delightful experience," Patnaik added.

Powered by a 2400mAh battery and a 1.4Ghz Quad-core SC9832E processor, the runs Oreo 8.1 (Go edition).

The smartphone is available for purchase across in blusher gold, elegant blue and slate grey colours.

