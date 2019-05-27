Criminals loot Rs 17 lakh in Jharkhand

Unidentified criminals looted more than Rs 17 lakh in incidents in and districts in on Monday, police said.

The first incident took place in Three unidentified criminals wearing masks looted Rs 12.5 lakh from a at bridge in Khelgao area of

Subodh Kumar runs a poultry farm. The criminals looted him at gunpoint and assaulted him while he was going to deposit the money in the

Kumar lodged a complaint with the police.

The second incident took place in district where criminals looted Rs 5.36 lakh from staff at a petrol pump.

--IANS

ns/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)