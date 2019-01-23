Teji Grover bags distinguished translator award

Noted poet, essayist, painter and translator Teji Grover was awarded the Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award on Wednesday.
Punjab-born Grover has written five poetry collections, a novel, a storybook and a collection of essays. She has translated about 15 titles into Hindi from literary classics and contemporary writings, primarily from Norwegian and Swedish.
The award recognises translators who have produced a significant literary corpus over an extended period of time, and carries a monetary prize of Rs 1 lakh, in addition to public recognition that the winner gets.
The jury comprised Namita Gokhale, co-director of Jaipur Literature Festival; Neeta Gupta, Director of Jaipur BookMark; and Sundeep Bhutoria, Culturalist and Chairman of P.K. Foundation.
Grover also served as President, Premchand Srijan Peeth, Ujjain (MP) in 1995-97. She has developed a well-researched repertoire of natural, eco-friendly colours while producing her own paintings since 2003.
Winner of the S.H. Raza Award and Bharat Bhushan Agarwal Award for poetry, she is a widely anthologised poet in several Indian and foreign languages.
She also received a National Cultural Fellowship for senior artists from the Indian government and a fellowship from Institute of Advanced Study, Nantes, France for 2016-17.
The award was presented on the opening day of Jaipur BookMark, the South Asian publishing conclave that runs parallel to Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF).
The Chief Guest for the award ceremony was Norwegian Ambassador Nils Ragnar Kamsvag.
--IANS
ss/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU