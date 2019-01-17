William Dalrymple to skip JLF 2019

Noted writer-historian and of the Literature Festival will not be attending the 2019 edition of the annual literary extravaganza, scheduled to take place in the City from January 24 to 28.

"Apologies, but I am going to miss this year in order to attend to family affairs following the death of my beloved Pop (father). It's just too soon after his death, which has been a huge blow for me and my family, and I need to be with them and deal with the aftermath of his passing," he said.

His father, Sir Hew Fleetwood Hamilton-Dalrymple, passed away earlier this month.

--IANS

ss/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)