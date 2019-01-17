William Dalrymple to skip JLF 2019

-
ALSO READ
Over 350 speakers to participate in JLF 2019
We'll be fielding strongest Jaipur lineup ever in 2019: William Dalrymple
Jaipur Literature Festival expands its presence in the US
Jaipur Literature Festival announces line-up for musical evenings
Manisha Koirala, Perumal Murugan to speak at JLF 2019
-
Noted writer-historian and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival William Dalrymple will not be attending the 2019 edition of the annual literary extravaganza, scheduled to take place in the Pink City from January 24 to 28.
"Apologies, but I am going to miss Jaipur this year in order to attend to family affairs following the death of my beloved Pop (father). It's just too soon after his death, which has been a huge blow for me and my family, and I need to be with them and deal with the aftermath of his passing," he said.
His father, Sir Hew Fleetwood Hamilton-Dalrymple, passed away earlier this month.
--IANS
ss/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU