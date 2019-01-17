JUST IN
Business Standard

William Dalrymple to skip JLF 2019

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Noted writer-historian and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival William Dalrymple will not be attending the 2019 edition of the annual literary extravaganza, scheduled to take place in the Pink City from January 24 to 28.

"Apologies, but I am going to miss Jaipur this year in order to attend to family affairs following the death of my beloved Pop (father). It's just too soon after his death, which has been a huge blow for me and my family, and I need to be with them and deal with the aftermath of his passing," he said.

His father, Sir Hew Fleetwood Hamilton-Dalrymple, passed away earlier this month.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 16:12 IST

