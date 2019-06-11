Telangana HC issues notices to Congress defectors over merger with TRS

The High Court on Tuesday issued notices to 14 state legislators over their merger with the ruling Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in both houses of the

The court also issued notices to the Assembly Speaker, Council Chairman, Legislature and the

Hearing separate petitions filed by leaders challenging merger of the defecting MLAs with the TRS in both the state Assembly and Legislative Council, a division bench adjourned the hearing by four weeks.

The notices were issued to 10 members of the Assembly and four members of the

Congress in the Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and state Congress challenged the merger of the in the Assembly while senior leader challenged the action of the Council in merging the party legislators with the TRS.

The petitions by Vikramarka and Reddy were filed in April, seeking directions to not to allow merger of the without hearing the party.

They had also complained that the took no action over their petitions to disqualify the defectors.

As the merged 12 Congress MLAs with TRS on June 6, the Congress leaders filed a fresh petition, questioning the validity of the merger. This petition is expected to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

However, dealing with the earlier petition, a division bench comprising Acting Justice and Justice issued the notices to 10 MLAs, the Speaker, Legislature and the

With regard to the petition filed by Shabbir, the court issued notices to the four MLCs, the Council Chairman, the Legislature and the

Last month, while hearing the petitions of Vikramarka and Reddy, the court had observed that there was no urgency to pass orders on the writ petition. It had also said that it would set aside the merger notifications if it found any illegality.

--IANS

ms/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)