CM's nephew Harish Rao resigns as trade union chief in RTC

TRS MLA and former T Harish Rao Thursday resigned from the post of honorary president of Mazdoor Union in the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) citing paucity of time to focus on the union activities, party sources said.

Rao, a nephew of Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, became of TMU with a view to promoting workers' participation during the separate agitation.

However, it has become difficult for him to participate in the union's activities as he had to give more time to official programmes since the formation of Telangana, the sources said.

He chose to step aside from the responsibilities of TMU against this backdrop, they said. Rao would, however, continue his cooperation for the welfare of workers, they added.

Harish Rao had held the crucial irrigation portfolio in the previous TRS government.

