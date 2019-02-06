Telugu TV actress commits suicide

Telugu television Naga committed suicide at her house here on Wednesday allegedly over a failed love affair.

Jhansi, 21, was found hanging in her room in an apartment building in Sri Nagar colony.

Police informed that after repeated knocks, her brother broke open the door with the help of her neighbours to find her hanging from the ceiling fan.

According to Jhansi's relatives, she was in love with a man, Surya, who was her distant relative, and was reportedly in depression for the last few days. They suspect failure in love to be the reason for the suicide.

Jhansi's mother said wanted to marry her and on his insistence she had stopped acting. However, he later changed his mind.

Jhansi's mobile phone has been seized and the police are examining the call data and chat records.

Her body was taken to the for autopsy and a case is registered in station.

Hailing from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, acted in several TV serials including "Pavitra Bandhan" on MAA TV. She also ran a beauty parlour in Ameerpet area for the last few months.

The actress' body was shifted to her village for last rites.

