Directors can't be self-obsessed: Mishti Chakraborty

Chakraborty, who had earlier said that she was "hugely disappointed" to see the final screen time given to her character in "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi", says directors can't be self-obsessed and should give equal importance to background dancers of the film as well.

The battle between and on who has directed more of "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi" is still on, and spoke about the length of her character in the film while interacting with the media at the launch of her new music video titled "Hone de ishq shuru", on Thursday here: "Anyone can get hurt when such things happen to them.

"Lots of people are telling me that it's a film based on Rani Laxmibai, then how can it focus more on other characters of the film. But I just have to say that before signing a film, you should have a clear idea about your role in it."

"If somebody tells you that you are playing an important character in the film, but when the film releases, you come to know that somebody has tricked you then it feels really bad."

said that actors are very self-obsessed.

"We all know that all actors are very self-obsessed and there is nothing wrong in it, but now I think I will not be a part of a film where an is directing the same film because obviously he will only think about himself.

"It will not be a wrong thing from his perspective, but from the other side, it will be a wrong thing."

She added that a film's should give equal importance to every aspect of filmmaking.

"I think a has to be always neutral and he cannot be biased about anything. I feel a true director is the one who will give equal importance to the of the film. A director can't be self-obsessed. An artiste has the liberty to do that, but a director cannot do that."

--IANS

iv/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)