After reported $139 million profit for the fourth quarter of 2018, generating a record $7.2 billion in revenue, its Founder and dropped a bomb, saying the company's Indian-origin will be retiring.

In an earnings call with analysts late Wednesday, Musk said that Ahuja's retirement "won't be immediate" and that "he will continue to serve as a to the company".

Following the announcement, stocks fell about 5 per cent in after-hours trading.

Zach Kirkhorn, the company's current Vice President of Finance, will replace Ahuja.

"There is no good time to make this change. It's a new chapter, a new year. has had two great quarters of profitability and cash flow, it's on a really solid foundation," Ahuja told analysts.

Ahuja, who worked out of Tesla's San Carlos headquarters, quit Tesla in 2015, only to rejoin in 2017.

Tesla's has also left the company after less than a month.

Earlier in the day, riding on the success of its car, Tesla reported revenue for the full year at $21.4 billion -- another record for the

With nearly 140,000 units sold, was also the best-selling premium vehicle (including SUVs) in the US for 2018 -- the first time in decades an American carmaker has been able to secure the top spot.

"In 2019, full-year volumes will grow substantially over 2018 due to a full year of high production rates at our Fremont facility," said Tesla in a statement.

"In Q4, we delivered 63,359 Model 3 vehicles to customers in In January 2019, we started to produce Model 3 vehicles for and China, and the car is now fully certified for sale in these markets," the company added.

In January, Tesla started construction of Gigafactory

"Local is an essential component of our ability to provide to customers in the region a truly affordable version of Model 3," said Tesla.

--IANS

na/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)