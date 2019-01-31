Markets open on positive note on Thursday

The 30- Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Thursday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,805.51 points and touched a high of 35,825.28 points and a low of 35,767.60 points.

On Wednesday, the Sensex closed at 35,591.25 points.

The Sensex is trading at 35,815.00 points up by 223.75 points or 0.63 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50- Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,690.55 points after closing at 10,651.80 points on Wednesday.

The Nifty is trading at 10,696.65 points in the Thursday morning trade.

--IANS

vj/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)