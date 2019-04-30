Tharoor can travel to US, Delhi court

-
ALSO READ
Court seeks Delhi Police reply on Tharoor's plea to travel abroad
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Tharoor to appear before sessions court tomorrow
Court seeks Delhi Police reply on Tharoor's plea to travel to US
Tharoor clears air on farrago tweet, says it was done in flaming rage
Sunanda Pushkar death: Court to hear case against Tharoor on March 7
-
A special court here on Tuesday allowed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to travel to the US after he was stopped from travelling abroad pending decision in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.
Tharoor moved an application seeking permission to visit the US to attend some conferences and events.
--IANS
ak/in/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU