Tharoor can travel to US, Delhi court

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A special court here on Tuesday allowed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to travel to the US after he was stopped from travelling abroad pending decision in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Tharoor moved an application seeking permission to visit the US to attend some conferences and events.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 11:30 IST

