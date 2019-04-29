Fani likely to become very severe, coastal states on alert (2nd Lead)

Coastal states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and will be on high alert as the cyclone storm 'Fani' is "very likely" to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hours, the warned on Monday evening.

Fani is expected to move northwestwards till Wednesday and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards towards the Odisha coast.

on Monday took stock of the situation, arising out of the storm that has been intensifying in the in southeast Bay of Bengal, at a (NCMC) meeting here, a statement said.

The meeting followed directions from who is closely monitoring the situation.

The IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places in on Monday and Tuesday.

There are chances of light to moderate rainfall in north coastal and south coastal as well.

On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall is "very likely" over north coastal and south coastal Odisha, which is expected to increase in intensity to heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On Friday, light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls is "very likely" to commence over coastal districts of

Strong winds of 80-100 kmph are prevailing over southeast and its neighbourhood, the IMD said.

These are very likely to increase gradually, becoming 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph on Tuesday and to 185 kmph on Wednesday, the IMD warned.

Sea conditions are likely to be "rough to very rough" along and off Puducherry, and south coasts till Wednesday.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea areas of and the

The NCMC will again meet on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

"During the meeting, officers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and confirmed their full preparedness to deal with any emerging situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.

"The state governments have adequately warned fishermen not to venture into the sea and highlighted that there is a seasonal ban on fishing in sea up to June 14 due to the breeding season," said the statement.

On a request by the states, the ministry assured them of releasing in advance the first instalment of the (SDRF), added the statement.

Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal attended the meeting through video conference. Senior officers from the Central ministries and agencies concerned were also in attendance.

"The government is keeping a close watch on the impact on states on the eastern coast. The (NDRF) and the have been put on high alert and are coordinating with the authorities. They have positioned themselves adequately," the statement said.

Regular warnings have been issued since April 25 to fishermen not to venture into the sea and asking those at sea to return to the coast, said the statement, adding that the IMD has been issuing three-hourly bulletins with latest forecast to all the states concerned.

