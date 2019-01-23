'The Gandhi Murder' will not release in India: Producer

"The Murder" is set to hit the screens worldwide on -- January 30, but its release in has been cancelled as "certain elements have issued threats" to its makers, claims its producer Lakshmi R.

"We have decided against releasing 'The Murder' in is a big market, with all kinds of people. Unfortunately, certain elements have issued threats including bodily harm to the producer and director," told IANS.

The film, co-directed by and UAE-based Pankaj Sehgal, is the makers' take on the "real truth behind Mahatma Gandhi's assassination on January 30, 1948".

"The had cleared it last year. It is not biased in any way. If Indians are too sensitive to learn the truth, it is clearly not the time," she said.

The film stars American and late Om Puri, among others.

Asked about the threats, she said: "These are unknown people calling from unknown numbers. Attackers are well versed with the family, other businesses of the producers."

