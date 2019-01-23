Dheeraj Dhoopar to host grand finale of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

Model-turned- Dhoopar has been roped in as a celebrity host of the grand finale of the show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa".

The "Kundali Bhagya" will join Aditya Narayan as the show's host for the episode.

"Hosting is something that I always wanted to do and I'm glad that I am getting good opportunities to showcase my talent. I feel that as an actor, it is essential to keep evolving," said in a statement.

"Hosting the grand finale of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' as a celebrity host is great," he added.

had earlier hosted the Zee Rishtey Awards.

He will shoot for the episode on Wednesday evening.

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)