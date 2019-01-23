Farhan, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to perform at Lalkaar concert

Farhan Akhtar, and among other performers will take the stage at the Lalkaar concert here on February 14, taking a message on women empowerment.

The concert, to be held at Bandra Fort Amphitheatre, is led by the (PFI), Farhan's MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) and Feroz

PFI's popular television edutainment series "Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon" has impacted lives through its focus on women's health, family planning and gender issues. Lalkaar will take the show's messaging ahead with the objective of enabling, empowering and transforming women at large.

It will be an evening of music to not only honour those who fight the odds to bring about change but also urge everyone to pledge in order to protect and empower women everywhere.

"'Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon' has shown the true strength of using edutainment to enable change. With Lalkaar, we are not only celebrating womanhood, but also welcoming the third season of the show which we hope will continue to inspire many more lives," Farhan said in a statement.

According to Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, PFI: "Music is an enabler and a unifier. With Lalkaar we want to inspire more and more youngsters to acknowledge and enable change."

Khan, the show's creator, said: "Music is a medium which connects and brings people together. With Lalkaar, we want to use music to entertain and optimise the process of bringing about this change."

