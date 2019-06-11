Vivan Bhatena becomes father to a girl

Bhatena on Tuesday announced the birth of his daughter, who has been named Nivaya, in a "Game Of Thrones" way.

She was born on June 9 to and his wife

took to to share the news of the baby's birth, in an innovative way.

He introduced her to his just as popular character Daenerys Targaryen was introduced in "Game Of Thrones".

" of the house born during the storm, last of her name, the untanned, pooper of Dragons, breaker of toys and Khaleesi of Jhapas and future of the Puppies and sister of the White Muffin, keeper of papa/mama on the nights watch, was born on June 9. Please send us your blessings."

He also shared a photograph in which the newborn is sleeping.

Vivan was a successful model. Apart from ads, he featured in the video of the popular " payal hai" song by

He has also acted in TV shows like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "Maayka", as well as movies like "Dangal" and "Judwa 2". He will be next seen on-screen in Akshay Kumar's "Sooryavanshi".

