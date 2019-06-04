Theron to receive 2019 American Cinematheque Award

Hollywood star has been selected for the 2019 Award, to be presented in on November 8.

"The is pleased to honour as the 33rd recipient of the Award. is making a significant contribution to the art of motion pictures, while breaking through outmoded limitations on what an can do," American Cinematheque said.

Nicita said Theron won for transforming herself into a serial killer in 'Monster' and earned another nomination for 'North Country'. She showed her fierce physicality in acclaimed action films, like 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and 'Atomic Blonde'.

"She gave us portraits of troubled women in Golden Globe-nominated performances in 'Young Adult' and 'Tully'. She made an immediate and strong impression from the beginning in acclaimed as 'The Cider House Rules'," Nicita said.

Theron will star as Megyn Kelly in the upcoming movie about the Roger Ailes harassment scandal. She will also be co-producing the yet untitled film.

Previous honourees include Eddie Murphy, Bette Midler, Robin Williams, Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, Sean Connery, Michael Douglas, Rob Reiner, Mel Gibson, Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jodie Foster, Bruce Willis, Nicolas Cage, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Samuel L. Jackson, Matt Damon, and

--IANS

dc/rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)