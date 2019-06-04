Jisshu, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand join 'Sadak 2'

Actors Jisshu Sengupta, and are the final cast members of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's " 2", which also stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and

On three actors completing the cast of the upcoming film, Pooja tweeted on Tuesday: "And the three that do, are not only actors I admire greatly but some of favourite people as well! Rare combination that! Can't wait to start work with them."

Pooja also shared an image of a special note by Mahesh to Jisshu.

"My father's special message to @Jisshusengupta which he imprinted in his trademark 'capital' scrawl, on the script of #Sadak2 - 'In the heart of darkness there is light'. Indeed there is," she captioned it.

" 2" is sequel to the hit 1991 film "Sadak", a romantic thriller, which featured Pooja and Sanjay. The film is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.

