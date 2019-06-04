JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Jisshu, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand join 'Sadak 2'

Alaves confirm signing of forward Lucas Perez

Business Standard

I'm learning how to be a parent: Kunal Kemmu

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Kunal Kemmu says he is still learning how to be a parent to his one-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Asked if parenthood has helped him to evolve, Kunal told IANS: "Yeah, definitely. I am learning how to be a parent and all my decisions are based around my daughter Inaaya."

Kunal married actress Soha Ali Khan in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.

The 36-year-old actor added: "It's a constant change and like after marriage people start saying life changes and I used to be like, not at all! It's actually after you have a baby, your life actually changes."

On the acting front, Kunal will next be seen in "Malang". The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

--IANS

dc/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU