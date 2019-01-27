This Bengal teacher collects, cooks food to feed the impoverished (IANS Special Series)

While the habit of wasting at festivities, parties or even at household dinners has become an increasingly callous trend in urban living, a from West Bengal's is working diligently to put a leash on wastage and save hundreds from

Chandra Sekhar Kundu, the founder of Food, Education and Economic Development (FEED), collects excess untouched from college and office canteens everyday and distributes it among nearly 200 poor children from and

Apart from supplying the daily meal to the underfed for the last four years, Kundu and his associates cook every night for street children in at least three places in and provides them necessary lessons on and nutrition.

"So many people in our nation stay hungry. It is not possible for us to feed them all but at least if we stop wasting food and give away the excess to those who need it, I feel we can prevent many from spending another night on an empty stomach," said Kundu, also called the 'food-man' by many in his neighbourhood.

"I did an RTI on in 2016 and found out that around 22,000 crore tonnes of foodgrain is wasted in every year. If we can save only 10 percent of that, it would be enough to match our government's arrangements for mid-day meals each year," he said.

Kundu's life changed forever on the night of his son Srideep's birthday party in 2015 when he went outside to dump some and found two street children scavenging for pieces of chicken from a dustbin.

"Pained by the sight, I brought them to my home and provided them whatever we could arrange. I felt extremely guilty for throwing away the excess dishes minutes ago and wondered why I never gave it much of a thought before. I could not sleep that night," he reminisced.

Within a few months of the incident, Kundu made a short film on to raise awareness on the issue. The effort was largely appreciated by his colleagues and students at the

Kick-starting his tirade against the food wasters, he set up an NGO named 'Bengal Save Food and Save Life Brigade' with his team of students and fellow teachers from the college, who initially collected the extra food from the college canteen and fed 15 to 20 poor children dwelling in

"We formed FEED in 2016 and approached the canteen owners of a number of educational institutions and offices in Asansol and Today we have tie-ups with the CISF barracks in Asansol, and a few other offices under a project called 'Commitment 365 days' where the canteens of the respective organisations provide us their on a daily basis.

"We provide day meals to around 180 street children every day with this food," Kundu explained.

The street children living under the in south and a slum in Joka, among other places, are the beneficiaries of the scheme.

While the day meals are collected and supplied, the volunteers of the organisation cook for the poverty stricken as they do not want to serve dishes stored for a long time

"It is difficult to collect food at night as it might be too late for the children. It would be unhygienic to serve them food from the afternoon. So our volunteers cook at two places of Asansol. Close to a hundred kids have dinner every night," he said, adding that the initiative is partly funded by the (SAIL).

Buoyed by the success, Kundu has started another initiative called 'Share your special day' where people from all walks of life can make their birthdays, marriage or anniversaries memorable by filling the plates of under-fed kids with

"Several people have come forwared and contributed since we started it almost two years back. Many newly-weds join us to celebrate their anniversaries while some parents contribute on their kid's birthday. It seems the bright smiles in the faces of those kids makes their special day a bit extra special," said Kundu, who regularly posts pictures of those children and the contributors on his page.

"We have expansion plans. We are in talks with a number of organisations and eateries in Kolkata so that more such children can be helped. We also need a refrigerator to be able to store food for longer period and a vehicle for transporting it," he added.

