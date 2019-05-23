This is people's victory, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

With Congress heading for a landslide win to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh, chief Mohan on Thursday described it as people's victory.

"It is the victory of people of Andhra Pradesh," Jagan said in his post on as the trends showed the YSRCP leading in 150 seats in 175-member Assembly.

Jagan thanked the people for blessing the YSRCP with their support and votes and said he would try to live up to the people's expectations.

The YSRCP also appeared making a clean sweep in Lok Sabha polls as the was leading in all 25 seats.

--IANS

ms/pg

