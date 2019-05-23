JUST IN
Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar alleges EVM change

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Urmila Matondkar, who is the Congress candidate from Mumbai North parliamentary seat, on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) being substituted.

"On the form of EVM 17C from Magathane, the signatures and the machine numbers are different. A complaint has been filed with the EC," Matondkar tweeted.

As the counting progressed, her nearest rival - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting MP Gopal Shetty - had secured around 2,01,767 votes while Matondkar trailed behind at 69,370 votes at 12 p.m.

Terming it as a "fight between a film-star and a road-star", Shetty asserted that not only was his victory assured, but the BJP and Shiv Sena would bag all the six seats in Mumbai.

