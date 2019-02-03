Thousands protest in Paris against police violence

Thousands of people took to streets of to protest against police violence.

The main march began at 12 p.m. on Saturday and headed towards the Place de la Republique square, where the demonstration ended at about 5 p.m., reports news

It was the 12th Saturday of as part of the Yellow Vest or the "gilets jaunes" movement that began on November 17, 2018, originally against fuel tax hikes but which has since spiralled into a wider expression of anti-government sentiment.

Protesters have taken to towns and cities across the country over the past three months as part of the ongoing

French daily said similar also took place in Lyon, Montpellier, Rouen, Nantes, Bordeaux, and on Saturday.

Some 5,000 members of the security forces were deployed in the capital of a total 80,000 nationwide, according to the

Saturday's protest came a day after France's top court, the Council of State, ruled that the police could continue to use against protesters.

Since the marches began in November, several violent clashes have broken out, most notably on December 2 when the capital's iconic and shops along the Champs-Élysees avenue were damaged.

