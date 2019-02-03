Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo survives helicopter crash

Nigerian Vice Osinbajo on Saturday survived a helicopter crash while on an official trip to the country's central state of Kogi, a has said.

The six-seater helicopter, conveying Osinbajo and some of his aides, crash-landed in Kabba area of Kogi, said in a statement, reported.

It was badly damaged but all the passengers and crew members were unhurt, the said.

The exact cause of the accident will be determined by experts in due course, he said, confirming that an investigation has been launched into the helicopter crash.

The Vice himself confirmed through twitter that he and his aides on board are "safe and sound", adding the crew "managed the situation well".

Another told Xinhua there was no indication of sabotage or anything extraordinary.

According to Channels Television, the propeller of the helicopter broke off close to a field in the town, causing the chopper to crash-land.

will hold on February 16 to elect the and national assembly members, and on March 2, to elect state governors and state houses of assembly members.

