Mobile internet services suspended in Srinagar ahead of Modi's visit

-
ALSO READ
Security beefed up in Kashmir for Modi's visit
PM urges lawmakers to utilise Parliament's Budget Session for having constructive debates
Demonetisation was a bitter medicine to treat corruption: Modi
Modi attacks Congress over MP-Rajasthan farm policies
"Bitter medicine" of demonetisation to "treat" corruption: PM
-
Mobile internet services were suspended in Srinagar on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival here, officials said.
"Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area," the residents of Srinagar awoke to this message from various service providers.
Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
In addition to kickstarting the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign, the Prime Minister would lay foundation of projects worth Rs 35,000 crore.
He would also inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,000 crore.
--IANS
sq/pgh/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU