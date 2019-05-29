Three to four years jail to 16 in fodder scam case

-
A special CBI court here on Wednesday convicted 16 accused in a multi-million-rupee fodder scam and jailed them for three to four years.
According to a government lawyer, the Special CBI court of S.N. Mishra convicted the 16 persons for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37 crore from Chaibasa treasury. The court sentenced 11 of them to three years in jail and five others to four years imprisonment.
The special CBI court had convicted former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Yadav and Jagannath Mishra in the same case in 2013.
The CBI filed the chargesheet against the 16 later. Fourteen of them supplied fodder and two were government officials.
CBI courts have delivered judgment in 42 cases related to the fodder scam.
