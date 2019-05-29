Kin of victims of Bengal political violence invited to Modi's swearing-in

Besides leaders from BIMSTEC countries and a host of celebrities and politicians, 54 special guests would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of and his on Thursday.

has specially invited family members of BJP workers who were killed in incidents of politicial violence in over the past few years, a said.

The BJP won 303 seats on its own in the Lok Sabha elections, and the party's performance in was spectacular as it took its tally to 18 from two in 2014.

During the elections, Modi and repeatedly highlighted the issue of political violence against their party members.

Leaders from Bimstec countries as well as Kyrgyz and Mauritian have confirmed their participation at Thursday's event.

--IANS

bns/akk/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)