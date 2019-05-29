Kin of victims of Bengal political violence invited to Modi's swearing-in

-
ALSO READ
BIMSTEC leaders to attend Modi's swearing-in
Bimstec leaders invited for Modi's swearing in
Nepal PM confirms attendance for Modi's swearing-in
Modi's swearing-in: Invite to BIMSTEC leaders in line with 'Neighbourhood First' policy, says MEA
BIMSTEC countries confirm participation in Modi's swearing-in ceremony
-
Besides leaders from BIMSTEC countries and a host of celebrities and politicians, 54 special guests would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers on Thursday.
The Prime Minister has specially invited family members of BJP workers who were killed in incidents of politicial violence in West Bengal over the past few years, a senior BJP leader said.
The BJP won 303 seats on its own in the Lok Sabha elections, and the party's performance in West Bengal was spectacular as it took its tally to 18 from two in 2014.
During the elections, Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah repeatedly highlighted the issue of political violence against their party members.
Leaders from Bimstec countries as well as Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth have confirmed their participation at Thursday's event.
--IANS
bns/akk/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU