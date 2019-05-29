Myanmar Army committed war crimes against minorities: Report

The military has committed war crimes during its offensive against the following a government order to crush the armed group, a report said on Wednesday.

The report said in the last few months soldiers have killed and wounded civilians in indiscriminate attacks in Rakhine state, news reported.

It is the same area where the in 2017 carried out an offensive against the mostly-Muslim Rohingya minority group, an operation the UN said showed evidence of genocidal intent.

In the report titled "No one can protect us: War crimes and abuses in Myanmar's Rakhine State", the non-profit also denounced atrocities committed by the Army, such as abductions and intimidation, but accused the military of committing human rights violations such as extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, torture and other ill-treatment, and enforced disappearances.

"Less than two years since the world outrage over the mass atrocities committed against the Rohingya population, the is again committing horrific abuses against ethnic groups in Rakhine State," Nicholas Bequelin, Amnesty International's for East and Southeast Asia, said in a statement.

The report is based on 81 interviews, 54 of which were conducted on the ground in Rakhine, with people of different ethnicities and religions.

The Army, one of the various rebel groups engaged in armed conflict in Myanmar, was formed in 2009 by students of the Rakhine ethnic group - which is predominantly Buddhist.

