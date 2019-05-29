Major fire in girls hostel in Delhi, 5 hospitalised

Five inmates were hospitalised after being rescued from a major fire that engulfed a girls in area here on Tuesday, officials said. More than 50 other hostellers were evacuated safely.

"The fire was reported at 3.05 a.m. Over 50 girls have been evacuated and five others have been admitted to the hospital," said Atul Garg, Director,

According to officials, it was sparked by a short circuit in the basement of the building and soon spread to the ground and first floors.

The incident came days after 23 teenage students, including 16 girls, were killed in a blaze at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Gujarat's

On Monday, the wrote to the asking it to inspect every coaching centre in the national capital and shut down roof top cafes and restaurants which have kitchen in their basements.

