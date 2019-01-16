Tihar Jail Dy Superintendent sacked, given compulsory retirement

Chief Secretary Dev has approved the removal of Jail's for allegedly releasing a prisoner without a proper release order, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Jail's was removed by "imposing the penalty of compulsory retirement" following an inquiry, the statement said.

"Jagdish Singh, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail Tihar, was found guilty of assisting illegal meeting of a prisoner with an outsider, and in another case, he released a prisoner without a proper release order from the competent court," the statement read.

It said that Dev, who was appointed as the Chief Secretary in November last year replacing Anshu Prakash, has emphasised that there will be zero tolerance policy towards corruption and misdemeanour.

A few days ago, a Health Department's was also removed on charges of "irregularities" in the purchase of consumables for stores of a state-run hospital.

