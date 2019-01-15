Gunfire and explosions rock Nairobi hotel

Explosions and heavy gunfire rocked an upscale hotel complex in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday in a terrorist attack that sent people fleeing into the streets and left body parts on the ground, the media reported.

The Somali-based militant group claimed the attack on Riverside Drive in Nairobi's affluent Westlands neighbourhood, which houses the as well as offices, but gave no details, the reported.

At least two blasts and gunfire were heard at the compound. Eyewitnesses said that armed men hurled grenades outside the compound, which is frequented by foreigners, before storming inside. The same compound houses several private and government offices

Vehicles were on fire in the and plumes of white smoke could be seen billowing from the scene into the air amid sustained gunfire. The police described it as a terrorist attack and were trying to rescue those inside the hotel and surrounding buildings.

The area around was cordoned off.

"I am in 14 Riverside drive hiding in a bathroom and we are under attack," tweeted one man who described himself as being on the scene of the attack. "There was a massive bombs blast then gunshots."

has been repeatedly attacked by militants of the movement based in neighbouring In September 2013, they attacked the Westgate shopping mall in and killed 71 people.

