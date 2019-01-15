Woman alleges gang rape in car in Delhi, 1 held

A 24-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her friend and his two accomplices in a here after making her drink juice containing near a mall, a said on Tuesday.

The police said the incident occurred on Monday night when a passerby saw the woman crying near a car at Mall in east Delhi's Shahdara and informed the police.

"The police reached the spot and arrested the victim's friend, later identified as Amit, 30. We are investigating the role of Amit's friends in the crime who are at large," of told IANS.

"During the investigation, we found that Amit, a businessman, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, befriended the victim through a common friend some two months ago after he promised to get her home loan at a cheaper rate," The DCP said.

"A resident of Seelampur in Delhi, the victim was called by for a meeting on Monday near Mall. During the meeting, according to the statement of victim, Amit, accompanied by two friends, gave her juice with As she fell unconscious, she was gang-raped by the three accused," added.

The police have registered a case of rape against on the complaint of victim and are interrogating him to establish the role and identify his two friends, she added.

--IANS

sp/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)