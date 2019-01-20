TN Defence Corridor to attract Rs 3,123 crore investment

In an effort to accelerate indigenous production of defence systems, Defence Sitharaman on Sunday inaugurated a Defence Industrial Corridor here that is expected to attract Rs 3,123.50 crore worth of investment.

Inaugurating the corridor, Sitharaman said the Centre had decided to have two corridors - in and - despite the demands from states like and

Tiruchirappalli is about 350 km from Chennai.

The also spoke about the Defence Ministry's initiatives to ensure that the Indian industry engages with the country's armed forces to co-create best

According to Sitharaman, the development of these specialised corridors will facilitate a well planned and efficient industrial base.

Several public and private sector organisations announced investment projects worth about Rs 3,100 crore, said the

Major players like Lockheed Martin, LMW and others announced their plans to set up units in the corridor.

The (OFB) announced its plans to invest about Rs 2,305 crore in

The companies that have announced their investments are: BEL (Rs 140.50 crore), (Rs 40 crore), (Rs 150 crore), (Rs 15 crore), (Rs 30 crore), (Rs 75 crore), (Rs 100 crore), (Rs 163 crore) and (Rs 105 crore).

Speaking at the event, Vivek Lall, Vice President, at Lockheed Martin, said the company has identified seven companies as of components for future aircraft.

Sitharaman also launched in Coimbatore through video conference.

Recently, a defence industrial corridor in Aligarh was launched.

Later speaking to reporters, Sitharaman said the opposition parties did not hear the government's responses to the allegations made about the Rafale deal.

She said the opposition parties were flying paper planes, taking photos and shouting when Finance was speaking and wondered how the can say that the government's answers were not satisfactory.

