Pakistan probes alleged extrajudicial police killings

Pakistani authorities on Sunday launched an investigation into the death of four people who were allegedly shot dead by counter-terrorism police in a

Witnesses and survivors of the incident have denied claims by the (CTD) that the victims, including three of the same family, were terrorists, reports news.

"While the CTD has done a great job in the fight against terrorism, everyone must be accountable before the law. As soon as JIT (Joint Investigation Team) report comes, swift action will be taken. The government's priority is protection of all its citizens," said in a tweet.

The incident took place on Saturday in province's Sahiwal region, when CTD officers had opened fire at a vehicle and killed a man, his wife and their daughter, along with a family friend.

Two minors, who were also in the vehicle, sustained injuries.

"The terrorists fired at the CTD officials following which a ensued. Once the firing stopped, four people were found dead, reportedly as a result of firing by their own accomplices," a CTD statement had said.

Following the incident, Khan took to to express his anguish and shock over the incident.

"Still shocked at seeing the traumatised children who saw their parents shot before their eyes. Any parent would be shocked as they would think of their own children in such a traumatic situation. These children will now be fully looked after by the state as its responsibility," he wrote.

Chief Minister has ordered the arrests of the officials involved in the

