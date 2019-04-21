TN leaders condemn blasts in Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam condemned the mass killings by suicide bombers in Sri Lanka on Sunday.
In a joint statement issued here, the two leaders said: "We condemn the attack on the churches where large number of Tamil Christians live."
They said the attack in a place where innocent people had congregated to pray to God was shocking.
PMK founder S. Ramadoss also expressed his shock.
--IANS
vj/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU