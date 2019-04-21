TN leaders condemn blasts in Sri Lanka

JUST IN
IANS  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam condemned the mass killings by suicide bombers in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

In a joint statement issued here, the two leaders said: "We condemn the attack on the churches where large number of Tamil Christians live."

They said the attack in a place where innocent people had congregated to pray to God was shocking.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss also expressed his shock.

