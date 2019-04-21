Kejriwal condemns Sri Lanka bombings

expressed grief over the mass killings by suicide bombers in on Sunday and said that acts of terror should be condemned in strongest terms.

"Extremely sad news from on Enemies of humanity cannot be allowed to succeed in any part of the world and acts of terror should be condemned in strongest terms," he tweeted.

At least 158 people were killed and more than 400 injured as explosions ripped through churches and hotels in the island nation.

--IANS

nks/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)