Kejriwal condemns Sri Lanka bombings

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the mass killings by suicide bombers in Sri Lanka on Sunday and said that acts of terror should be condemned in strongest terms.
"Extremely sad news from Sri Lanka on Easter. Enemies of humanity cannot be allowed to succeed in any part of the world and acts of terror should be condemned in strongest terms," he tweeted.
At least 158 people were killed and more than 400 injured as explosions ripped through churches and hotels in the island nation.
