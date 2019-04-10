Toss: Rohit-less Mumbai ask Punjab to bat first

In the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, stand-in Indians won the toss and decided to field first against Kings XI Punjab in their (IPL) clash at the here on Wednesday.

Rohit suffered a during training on Tuesday and chose to sit out of the season's first return fixture as a precautionary measure. Sharma has been replaced by batsman Siddhesh Lad.

For Kings XI, Mayank Agarwal, who is still recovering from a finger injury, has been replaced by Karun Nair while Mujeeb Ur Rahman made way for Hardus Viljoen.

Teams

Indians: Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, (captain), Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, K.L. Rahul (wicketkeeper), Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami

--IANS

dm/arm

