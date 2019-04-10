Toss: Rohit-less Mumbai ask Punjab to bat first

In the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, stand-in Mumbai Indians captain Keiron Pollard won the toss and decided to field first against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede stadium here on Wednesday.
Rohit suffered a right leg muscle spasm during training on Tuesday and chose to sit out of the season's first return fixture as a precautionary measure. Sharma has been replaced by Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad.
For Kings XI, Mayank Agarwal, who is still recovering from a finger injury, has been replaced by Karun Nair while Mujeeb Ur Rahman made way for Hardus Viljoen.
Teams
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (captain), Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah
Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, K.L. Rahul (wicketkeeper), Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami
--IANS
dm/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
