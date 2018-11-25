Toxic gas attack affects over 100 in Syria

-
A toxic gas attack left over 100 persons hospitalized in Syria's Aleppo city, state media reports said on Sunday.
On Saturday, terrorist groups shelled residential areas in government-controlled city of Aleppo with explosive projectiles containing toxic gas that led to civilians choking, reports CNN.
The Syrian army responded by shelling the source of the attack, Syrian Arab News Agency reported.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 94 civilians, including dozens of children, suffered from asphyxiation following the attack.
