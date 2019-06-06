Toyota launches premium hatchback Glanza

-
Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched premium hatchback Toyota Glanza, which is based on Maruti Suzuki's Baleno.
Earlier, the two companies had entered into an agreement for re-branding and distribution of select products from each other's vehicle portfolio.
Accordingly, the company has priced the vehicle's manual transmission model between Rs 7.21 lakh and Rs 7.58 lakh and automatic variant in the range of Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.
The premium hatchback's variants have been equipped with a new BS-VI compliant 'K series' petrol engines.
