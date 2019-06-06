Toyota launches premium hatchback Glanza

(TKM) on Thursday launched premium hatchback Toyota Glanza, which is based on Maruti Suzuki's

Earlier, the two companies had entered into an agreement for re-branding and distribution of from each other's vehicle portfolio.

Accordingly, the company has priced the vehicle's manual transmission model between Rs 7.21 lakh and Rs 7.58 lakh and automatic variant in the range of Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh.

The premium hatchback's variants have been equipped with a new BS-VI compliant 'K series' petrol engines.

--IANS

rv/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)