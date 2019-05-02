Toyota's India sales decline 22% in April

Kirloskar Motor sold 10,112 vehicles in April, registering a 22 per cent annual decline from 13,037 units sold in the same month a year ago, the Japanese said on Thursday.

"Of the 11,413 units sold in April, 10,112 were in the domestic (Indian) market and 1,301 of the Etios model were exported," said the city-based company in a statement here.

In the same month last year, the company had sold 13,871 units, including 834 Etios exported, resulting in a 17.7 per cent overall decline, the statement added.

