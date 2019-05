Kirloskar Motor sold 11,413 vehicles in April, registering 12.5 per cent annual decline from 13,037 units sold in the same month a year ago, said the Japanese on Thursday.

"Of the 11,413 units sold in April, 10,112 were in the domestic (Indian) market and 1,301 units of Etios were exported," said the city-based company in a statement here.

