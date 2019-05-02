Samsung's vertical TV to go on sale in May

Samsung's new television with a vertical display will hit the South Korean market later in May with a price tag of 1.89 million Won ($1,630), the firm has said.

The QLED TV is designed to provide viewing experiences that switch seamlessly between and TV, allowing users to enjoy videos, photos and music on bigger screens with a more powerful audio system.

The South Korean said the 43-inch premium television was designed to appeal to those who are familiar with vertical viewing experiences on their and other mobile devices, news agency reported on Monday.

The TV can rotate to the traditional horizontal display and connect to using near-field communication (NFC) technology, the firm said.

"We will change ways of viewing with new form factors and user experiences to cater to various needs of consumers," said Han Jong-hee, of Visual Display Business at Electronics.

"We decided to introduce this product in the Korean market first, considering the high ratio of users and consumers' willingness to try innovative tech products," Han said.

"We will follow up the early market reaction to launch it in other markets."

QLED TVs are light-emitting diode TVs that use to enhance performance in key picture quality areas.

