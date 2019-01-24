Tree branch falls at JLF, 4 injured

Four people were injured after a branch snapped off a a tree in the exclusive lunch area of the Literature Festival on its opening day on Thursday afternoon.

A medical team was rushed to the site and treated the injured.

The lunch area is meant only for delegates and visitors to the festival do not have access to it.

An official statement from the organisers said, "In the restricted delegate area at Diggi Palace, a part of a tree has fallen, injuring four people. First aid has been administered and precautionary measures have been taken. The situation remains under control and the festival is continuing as per schedule."

