Celebrations begin at Diggi Palace for JLF inauguration

Loud beating of drums and rhythms of traditional Rajasthani musical instruments reverberated in the premises of here on Thursday, marking the inauguration of the 12th edition of the Literature Festival.

Some of the finest writers from and abroad have gathered in the Pink City to participate in the five-day annual literary extravaganza, often described as "the greatest literary show on earth".

The festival will officially kick off after an inaugural address by Nobel Prize winner Venki Ramakrishnan, which will be followed by hundreds of sessions on themes ranging from current socio-political scenario to history, mythology and science.

The Literature Festival is produced by Teamwork Arts, with as the producer and writers and as its co-directors.

Dalrymple is not attending this edition of the festival, following his father's demise a few weeks ago while Roy and Gokhale were seen in the front lawns of Diggi Palace, welcoming the visitors with folded hands in customary "namaste".

