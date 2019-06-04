Trinamool leader shot dead in Bengal

-
ALSO READ
Congress MP Mausam Noor joins Trinamool Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Mamata observes 21st foundation day of Trinamool Congress
Trinamool Congress to release its candidates' list for Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday
Trinamool suspends Mukul Roy's son for six years
People to decide who is opportunist: Dinesh Trivedi
-
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead by bike-bourne assailants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.
Nirmal Kundu, the TMC President for ward no. 6 of Nimta area, was allegedly shot twice in the head on an open road around 7 p.m.
"According to primary investigation, four-five unidentified men on motorbikes shot Kundu twice. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead," said an officer from Nimta police station.
While the local TMC leadership blamed the BJP for the murder, the officer added: "We are probing the case. So far, we haven't found any evidence to clarify the motive behind the killing."
--IANS
mgr/rtp
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU