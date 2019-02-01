JUST IN
Tripura CM happy over hiked allocation for NE, MGNREGA

IANS  |  Agartala 

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday congratulated the Central government for increasing budget allocation for the North-East and MGNREGA and for providing income tax rebate.

Reacting to the Interim Budget 2019-20, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of great happiness that the budget allocation for the eight northeastern states was increased by 21 per cent.

"The Union Budget will also benefit farmers and the working class," Deb told the media.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 17:12 IST

