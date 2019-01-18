Trump postpones Speaker Pelosi's foreign trip over government shutdown

US has told that her planned foreign trip has been postponed, a day after the top House Democrat asked him to delay the address due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.

"Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, and has been postponed," Trump wrote in a letter to on Thursday, dismissing the congressional delegation trip she intended to take to the countries as a " event", reported.

"We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over," said Trump.

"I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown," the wrote.

Trump didn't mention Pelosi's request to move the date of his speech scheduled for January 29.

on Wednesday pushed back on Pelosi's request that Trump should delay his address since federal agencies designated to provide security for the event have not been funded due to partial government shutdown.

"The and the are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union," Nielsen said on

The shutdown started on December 22 due to a budget standoff in which Trump requested $5.7 billion for building a wall along the US- border, but congressional Democrats rejected his demand.

