Trump to visit Normandy for 75th D-Day anniversary

US has announced he will visit Normandy, France, in June to commemorate the 75th

announced the trip on Thursday in a meeting with World War II veterans in the Oval Office, reported.

"I'll be there," he told a veteran who said he hoped the would be present for the festivities in

More than 9,000 Allied soldiers died or were wounded in the June 6, 1944 operation that marked a turning point in the war.

According to of London, is also expected to make a state visit to Britain around the same time.

"Downing Street officials have been in secret talks with their counterparts about the timing of the visit since late last year and are expected to make a joint announcement within days," the paper reported on Sunday.

The has not officially confirmed a potential visit and did not immediately respond to Trump's annoucement.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)